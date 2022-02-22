A local man who was already facing a meth possession charge was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of the same offense.
At 10:53 a.m. Saturday, Norfolk police were dispatched to a disturbance in the 200 block of West Madison Avenue, Capt. Michael Bauer said. During the investigation, officers had contact with William Hammock, 36, homeless.
Hammock had an active Madison County arrest warrant for possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine. Police then took Hammock into custody and searched him, Bauer said, and officers recovered a glass pipe that tested positive for suspected meth.
He then was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.