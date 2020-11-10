Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES, BRINGING TOTAL ACCUMULATIONS INTO THE 3 TO 5 INCH RANGE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA. * WHEN...UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS AND REDUCED VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...MODERATE TO OCCASIONALLY HEAVY SNOW WILL ADD ANOTHER 1 TO 3 INCHES OF ACCUMULATION, CAUSING SLIPPERY ROADS AND VISIBILITIES BELOW A HALF MILE AT TIMES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&