A 34-year-old man is recovering from multiple stab wounds he apparently suffered Monday in Wakefield.

According to a press release from Dixon County Sheriff Don Taylor, the sheriff’s office received a 911 call Monday at 11:25 a.m. from a woman regarding a stabbing that occurred at 205 Highland Street in Wakefield.

The caller said that there was blood all over in the garage, and her 34-year-old son was missing, according to the release.

Deputies were dispatched to 205 Highland Street. A short time later, the Wayne Police Department received a call from Providence Medical Center in Wayne that a 34-year-old Hispanic man was at the hospital with the multiple stab wounds, according to the release.

The man was then transported to Mercy One Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa, because of the seriousness of the wounds, according to the release.

The incident is still under investigation by the Dixon County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Wayne Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol.

