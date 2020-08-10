Man transported following races

Rescue action

A track official apparently was injured Saturday night following the races at Off Road Speedway, which is southeast of Norfolk just inside Stanton County.

The call came in at 10:02 p.m. to the Norfolk Fire Division, which transported Kent Hawthorne, 51, of Battle Creek to Faith Regional Health Services.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office investigated. Sheriff Mike Unger said Hawthorne was working as a track official and riding a four-wheeler after the races on the track had concluded when it flipped.

LifeNet medical helicopter was put on standby but was not needed, the sheriff said.

Stanton County Emergency Management also responded.

