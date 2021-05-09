Just after 1 p.m. on Saturday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a 27-year-old man not breathing in a car on Highway 24, about 3 miles east of Norfolk.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger and three deputies responded and arrived within several minutes, where they provided medical attention and kept the man breathing.
Unger said they continued until his care was transferred to Norfolk Fire Division paramedics who transported him to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Stanton Fire also responded to the scene.