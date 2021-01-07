At about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Norfolk police were called to the 300 block of Norfolk Avenue for a man who was allegedly acting strangely, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release.
Several businesses in the 300 block of Norfolk wanted the man to receive a trespass warning so that he would not return to their businesses. By the time officers arrived, Bauer said, the man had left the area.
Officers were given a description of the man, and about two hours later, the responding officer saw a man matching the description of the suspect near Fourth Street and Prospect Avenue, according to the release. The man verbally identified himself and officers questioned him about the downtown incident.
Police discovered that the man had provided a false name and that his real name was Terrell C. Starr, 42, homeless. A check of his license showed an active Adams County warrant for his arrest, Bauer said. Starr was arrested on the warrants and also arrested on suspicion of false reporting for lying about him name. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.