A 41-year-old Omaha man was taken by a medical helicopter on Saturday morning following an accident south of Pilger.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said his office was called to the scene of a one-vehicle rollover accident Saturday just before 7 a.m., about 6 miles south of Pilger. It was near 834th Road and Highway 15.
Upon investigation, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office found the accident occurred when a northbound car driven by Thwang Tha Ceu, Omaha, left Highway 15 and entered the steep east ditch, striking a creek bed and rolling. Ceu was the lone occupant and was found outside the vehicle by a passerby and it is unclear when the accident occurred or if the driver was ejected, Unger said.
Seatbelts did not appear to be in use and the driver was stabilized on scene by Pilger Fire and Rescue and then transported from the scene by LifeNet medical helicopter to a Sioux City, Iowa, trauma center.
Unger said speed may have been a factor and the accident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.
Updated at 10:40 a.m.
Posted 9:09 a.m.
