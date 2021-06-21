Police arrested a man early Sunday morning who is suspected of getting violent after he was denied alcohol at a local business.
Capt. Michael Bauer said at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday, Norfolk police were called to a business in the 100 block of East Omaha Avenue for a disturbance. When officers arrived, the employee stated that a male had been in the store and attempted to purchase alcohol and cigarettes. The clerk suspected the man was already intoxicated and refused to sell him alcohol, Bauer said.
This upset the man, so he picked up a wire rack and threw it at the employee, striking him. The suspect also damaged additional merchandise that was on the counter. The clerk was able to provide a vehicle description and license plate of the car that the male left in.
Additional officers located and stopped the car. The male who had been in the business earlier was the passenger in the car, Bauer said. He was identified as Josue Larios Ramos, 22, of Norfolk. Officers spoke to Larios Ramos about the situation and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree assault.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.