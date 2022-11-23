A Norfolk man was arrested early Wednesday morning following an incident that purportedly involved a knife.

At 12:56 a.m., Norfolk police responded to a disturbance outside an apartment in the 100 block of North 25th Street, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. It was reported that a man was pounding on someone’s door while holding a large knife.

Responding officers located the man and attempted to speak to him, but Bauer said the man refused to stop and attempted to ride away from police on a bicycle. While attempting to evade officers, the suspect allegedly reached into his clothing and discarded a knife.

Police caught the man, took him into custody and recovered the knife. The suspect was identified as Israel Salvador Turquiz, 29, of Norfolk. Salvador Turquiz was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony and obstructing a peace officer.

He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

