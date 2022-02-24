Norfolk police arrested an Iowa man Wednesday night following an alleged domestic disturbance.
At 9:34 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a disturbance at a hotel in the 1200 block of Omaha Avenue, Capt. Michael Bauer said. The reporting party said she could hear a woman yelling for someone to call 911.
Officers responded to the identified room and knocked on the door. They were met by 56-year-old Ronald Howland of Onawa, Iowa. Howland told police that a female in the room was yelling earlier and that she had since gone to sleep, Bauer said.
Officers entered the room and found a woman whom Bauer said had facial injuries, as well as fresh and dried blood on her face. The woman alleged that Howland had assaulted her and strangled her until she was unconscious.
The woman said she attempted to call 911 and leave the room, but that Howland repeatedly prevented her from doing so. Howland was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault, strangulation and false imprisonment.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.