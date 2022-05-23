A man already facing a theft charge was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of stealing a vehicle from Norfolk.
At 2:24 a.m. Saturday, Norfolk police were called to a residence in the 1000 block of North Eighth Street to take a report of an unauthorized use of motor vehicle, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. The alleged victim had been contacted by law enforcement in Brown County about the status of their vehicle.
The victim’s vehicle had been stolen from their Norfolk residence and been involved in a pursuit in North Central Nebraska. The suspect, 24-year-old Colin McConnell-Vontz of McCook, had been taken into custody by law enforcement.
Investigative information will be supplied to the Madison County Attorney’s office for prosecution, Bauer said.
According to court records obtained by the Daily News, McConnell-Vontz posted bond on Thursday and was released from jail on a felony theft charge. He is scheduled to be sentenced in that case on Thursday, July 21.