Norfolk police arrested a local man last week as the suspect in a recent gas can theft at an eastern Norfolk business.
Capt. Michael Bauer said about 1:05 p.m. Tuesday, police took a theft report from a male who had a gas can stolen from the bed of his pickup while it was parked at 310 E. Norfolk Ave. The gas can and the fuel it contained were valued at $35, Bauer said.
An officer reviewed the surveillance video of the theft and identified the suspect’s vehicle and license plate. The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Wade Wolf of Norfolk. Officers located Wolf in the 800 block of South 13th Street and spoke to him about the theft. At the conclusion of the investigation, Bauer said, Wolf was arrested on suspicion of theft — third offense.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.