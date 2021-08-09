A Norfolk man was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence in downtown Norfolk.
Capt. Michael Bauer said about 2 a.m. Sunday, a Norfolk police officer witnessed a vehicle spinning “donuts” in the middle of the intersection of Second Street and Norfolk Avenue. The officer initiated a traffic stop and had contact with the driver, who was identified as 31-year-old Claudio Rodriguez of Norfolk.
During the traffic stop, the officer could smell alcohol coming from Rodriguez, Bauer said. Rodriguez was subsequently asked to perform field sobriety maneuvers and submit to a preliminary breath test, with the results indicating impairment. Rodriguez was arrested on suspicion of fourth-offense driving under the influence and willful reckless driving, Bauer said.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.