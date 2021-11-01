A Norfolk man who was arrested Friday and released on bond was taken into custody again less than 24 hours later.
Capt. Michael Bauer said about 1:05 p.m. Saturday, Norfolk police were called to a parking lot in the in the 2300 block of Taylor Avenue. The reporting party, who told police they were afraid the man would drive away, said a male was in a vehicle “huffing” from a can. The man was identified as 30-year-old Christopher Mueller, who had been arrested Friday on suspicion of second-offense driving under the influence of drugs.
The reporting party provided a description and location of the vehicle, Bauer said, and an officer arrived and approached the car on foot. The officer observed that Mueller had an air duster can in his hand near his chest and saw his head constantly falling forward and moving backward.
Mueller then put the can up to his mouth and inhaled the substance from the can, Bauer said. Mueller was subsequently placed under arrest on suspicion of inhaling or drinking certain intoxicating substances. He was evaluated by Norfolk Rescue and taken to the Norfolk City Jail.
Two additional cans of suspected air dusters were on the front seat of Mueller's vehicle, Bauer said, and they were cold, showing they had been recently used. Officers also recovered receipts from a nearby business that showed Mueller had purchased three cans of air duster earlier in the day.