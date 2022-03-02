A Norfolk man was arrested earlier this week after allegedly taking photographs of a person from outside an apartment unit.
At 11:42 p.m. Monday, Norfolk police were called to the 1000 block of Village Green Drive regarding a male who apparently was peeping in apartment windows, Capt. Michael Bauer said. When officers arrived in the area, they began searching for the individual.
An officer found a male looking in a ground-floor apartment window, Bauer said. He was wearing a black ski mask that concealed his face. The individual apparently had a fake identification card but was later identified as 28-year-old Yandriel Rojas-Portal of Norfolk.
Rojas-Portal also had a smartphone in his pocket. The reporting party was interviewed and said Rojas-Portal was standing near an apartment window with a cellphone in his hand, which prompted the resident to call police.
The resident said the window Rojas-Portal was allegedly peering through was to the bedroom. A search warrant was obtained for Rojas-Portal’s phone, Bauer said. The phone apparently contained photographs of the resident in a state of undress.
Police said the photos were from the exterior of the apartment looking through the bedroom window and were time stamped shortly before the officers arrived.
Rojas-Portal was arrested on suspicion of unlawful intrusion. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.