A Norfolk man was arrested earlier this week after allegedly taking photographs of a person from outside an apartment unit.

At 11:42 p.m. Monday, Norfolk police were called to the 1000 block of Village Green Drive regarding a male who apparently was peeping in apartment windows, Capt. Michael Bauer said. When officers arrived in the area, they began searching for the individual.

An officer found a male looking in a ground-floor apartment window, Bauer said. He was wearing a black ski mask that concealed his face. The individual apparently had a fake identification card but was later identified as 28-year-old Yandriel Rojas-Portal of Norfolk.

Rojas-Portal also had a smartphone in his pocket. The reporting party was interviewed and said Rojas-Portal was standing near an apartment window with a cellphone in his hand, which prompted the resident to call police.

The resident said the window Rojas-Portal was allegedly peering through was to the bedroom. A search warrant was obtained for Rojas-Portal’s phone, Bauer said. The phone apparently contained photographs of the resident in a state of undress.

Police said the photos were from the exterior of the apartment looking through the bedroom window and were time stamped shortly before the officers arrived.

Rojas-Portal was arrested on suspicion of unlawful intrusion. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

Uncertainty slaps Wall Street, oil up after Russia sanctions

Uncertainty slaps Wall Street, oil up after Russia sanctions

NEW YORK (AP) — Markets quivered Monday amid worries about how high oil prices will go and how badly the global economy will get hit after the U.S. and allies upped the financial pressure on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Stocks swung down and then up, investors herded into gold in sear…

MLB: It’s deadline day to save opening day, 162-game season

MLB: It’s deadline day to save opening day, 162-game season

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Max Scherzer and Andrew Miller were leading the players’ bargaining team Monday for the final day of negotiations to end the lockout before Major League Baseball’s deadline to salvage a March 31 start to the regular season and a 162-game schedule.

Regional notes for March 1

Regional notes for March 1

The Norfolk Duplicate Bridge’s monthly game on Wednesday, March 2, has been canceled. The group will resume in April.