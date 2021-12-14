A man with multiple arrest warrants was apprehended after he allegedly fled police once they located him Monday afternoon.
Capt. Michael Bauer said about 4:35 p.m., Norfolk police were called to the 800 block of West Norfolk Avenue to serve an active arrest warrant.
A Nebraska state probation officer had seen 28-year-old Michael Billie, homeless, in the area and knew that he had active arrest warrants. Officers located Billie walking in the 1000 block of Koenigstein Avenue and, when Billie saw the officers, he ran from them, Bauer said.
Officers followed until Billie stopped at 11th Street and Prospect Avenue. According to Bauer, Billie then placed his right hand underneath his coat and told the officers not to come close to him. He refused to display his hands and resisted as officers were trying to handcuff him, Bauer said. After he was handcuffed, Billie was searched, and a pair of brass knuckles were found in his pocket, Bauer said.
Billie was arrested on four outstanding arrest warrants, suspicion of obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest and possession of a concealed weapon.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.