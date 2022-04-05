A local man was arrested on Monday after a group of people were allegedly threatened to be stabbed.
At 12:59 p.m. Monday, Norfolk police were called to a business in the 500 block of North 13th Street for a disturbance, Capt. Michael Bauer said. Officers arrived and had contact with store employees and 30-year-old Ramon Horne of Norfolk.
Several witnesses told police that Horne was upset and threatened to stab at least four of the employees, Bauer said. Horne was searched, but no knife was located. He was taken into custody on suspicion of terroristic threats.
As Horne was being taken to jail, Bauer said, police learned that he left his 14-month-old child unattended in his vehicle less than a block away from the business. Police returned to the unlocked, running vehicle and stayed with the child until a relative was able to pick the child up, Bauer said.
Horne then also was arrested on suspicion of child neglect. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.