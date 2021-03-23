A homeless man who had multiple active warrants was arrested Monday on a series of alleged offenses.
At 11:30 a.m. Monday, Norfolk police responded to a disturbance in the 900 block of Woodhurst Avenue, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. A female told police that Arlyn Primeaux, 26, homeless, had called her and threatened to arrive at her apartment and may be armed with a gun.
Officers knew that Primeaux would be driving a tan Cadillac, Bauer said. When officers arrived, the victim was standing outside, and Primeaux’s vehicle was in the parking lot. Officers approached Primeaux, who was sitting in the car, and spoke to him about the situation. A check of his record showed that he had two active Dawson County arrest warrants on suspicion of third-degree assault and failure to appear. Primeaux then was taken into custody.
In a subsequent search of the car, officers recovered a hidden knife with a blade of more than seven inches and a small baggie of methamphetamine, according to the release. The victim told police that Primeaux called her and threatened to kill her over a disagreement that they had over property. The phone call was recorded and confirmed the victim’s statements.
Primeaux was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, terroristic threats and carrying a concealed weapon. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.