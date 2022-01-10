A wanted man was taken into custody on Saturday following a traffic stop.
Capt. Michael Bauer said about 9:20 a.m. Saturday, a Norfolk police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle because the registered owner had an active Stanton County arrest warrant.
The officer had contact with the driver and asked for identification. The driver told the officer that he did not have his license and then verbally identified himself with a fake name, Bauer said.
The officer confirmed the driver’s identity as 21-year-old Jake Short of Tilden, the registered owner, by obtaining his driver’s license photo. Short was arrested on suspicion of criminal impersonation and the Stanton County arrest warrant.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.