A Norfolk man who is forbidden from both contacting a woman and being in her home was arrested on Thursday.

At 4:40 a.m., Norfolk police began an investigation into a suspected protection order violation, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. An officer saw a vehicle belonging to Christopher Anderson, 43, parked near a residence. The residence is occupied by a woman who has a protection order against Anderson.

Anderson is prohibited from contacting the woman or being at the residence, Bauer said. Anderson was not in his vehicle.

Police contacted the woman, who said that she was not home and gave officers permission to search the house. Anderson was located inside the residence, Bauer said, and was arrested on suspicion of violating the protection order.

He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

