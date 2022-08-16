A Norfolk man was arrested on Monday after his attempt at purchasing liquor went awry.
At 10:12 a.m., Norfolk police were called to a business in the 1300 block of Norfolk Avenue for a report of a counterfeit bill, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. Employees advised that a man had attempted to purchase a bottle of vodka with a counterfeit $100 bill.
The responding officer examined the bill, which contained the text "PLAY MONEY" on various parts of it, making the bill easily recognizable as counterfeit, Bauer said. Officers had contact with 33-year-old Taylor Nelson of Norfolk and spoke with him about attempting to pass the bill. After speaking with Nelson, he was placed under arrest on suspicion of first-degree forgery.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.