A local man was arrested on Thursday after an apparent domestic disturbance.

At 4:37 p.m. Thursday, Norfolk police were called to a residence in the 200 block of South 11th Street for an alleged assault, Capt. Michael Bauer said. When officers arrived, they had contact with a woman who said that she had been in an argument with 32-year-old Jose Leon of Norfolk.

During the argument, Leon allegedly pushed the woman against a table and put his hands around her neck. She was visibly shaken and covered in red marks around the front of her neck, Bauer said. Children were present during this alleged assault, according to police.

Officers spoke to Leon about the assault and then arrested him on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault and child neglect. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

