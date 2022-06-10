A Norfolk man was arrested Thursday night after he allegedly assaulted a woman and refused to cooperate with police.
At 9:48 p.m., Norfolk police were called to an apartment in the 1100 block of Koenigstein Avenue for an assault, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. The person who contacted police is a relative of the alleged victim.
The purported assault victim had sent a text message to the relative asking for police to be contacted. Officers arrived and found the woman outside, Bauer said. She said 39-year-old Shaun Jenkins of Norfolk was intoxicated and had assaulted her earlier. Jenkins also threatened further harm to the woman if she contacted the police, she said.
Jenkins was still inside the apartment, and officers asked the woman for entry. The woman opened the door, prompting Jenkins to stand up, assume a fighting stance and threaten the woman again. Officers then appeared in the doorway and entered the apartment, Bauer said, where Jenkins remained in a fighting stance and refused to place his hands behind his back to be handcuffed.
Jenkins allegedly continued to tense up and not listen to commands, so he was taken to the ground and placed in handcuffs. He was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault, third-degree assault and obstructing a peace officer.
Jenkins was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.
Court records obtained by the Daily News indicate that Jenkins was released from prison in October 2021 after serving a sentence out of Madison County for attempted terroristic threats.