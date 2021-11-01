A Norfolk man was taken into custody after he allegedly assaulted a woman early Sunday morning.
Capt. Michael Bauer said about 2:45 a.m. Sunday, Norfolk police were called to a residence in the 300 block of North 12th Street for a disturbance. Officers had contact with a male and female who had been involved in a verbal argument.
The male, identified as 21-year-old Rashid Perry of Norfolk, agreed to leave for the night, Bauer said. But officers were called back to the residence at 3:47 a.m., Bauer said, as Perry had returned and was allegedly assaulting the female as officers arrived. Perry then was taken into custody. Children were reportedly present and witnessed the alleged assault.
Perry was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault and child abuse. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.