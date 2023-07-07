A Norfolk man with a revoked driver’s license was arrested after a traffic stop on Thursday.
Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said officers conducted the stop at about 10:25 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of South 13th Street. The driver was identified as Bradley M. Miller, 37, of Norfolk, but a check of his license showed that it had been revoked, Bauer said.
While officers were speaking to Miller, they could detect alcohol coming from him, and he was asked to perform field sobriety maneuvers, Bauer said. The maneuvers indicated impairment, and he was placed under arrest on suspicion of enhanced third-offense driving under the influence of alcohol and driving during revocation, Bauer said.
A chemical test of his breath showed that he was more than three times the legal limit, Bauer said.
Miller was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.