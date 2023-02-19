A man who had spent over 23 years in prison for a sexual assault that occurred in Norfolk has died in prison.
Johnny Hernandez 75, died on Friday just after 5 p.m. at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln, where he was incarcerated, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Corrections.
Hernandez’s sentence began on Aug. 20, 1999. He was serving a 25- to 50-year sentence for first-degree sexual assault out of Madison County. His projected release was October of 2023.
While the cause of death has not yet been determined, Hernandez was being treated for a medical condition, according to the release.
As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.
Hernandez, according to court documents, was found guilty by a jury in May 1999 for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old boy at a Norfolk residence in 1998.