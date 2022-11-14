Stanton County rollover

A SOUTH DAKOTA man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident north of Stanton on Saturday.

 Courtesy photo

A South Dakota man was transported to the hospital as the result of an accident in Stanton County over the weekend.

About 3:45 p.m. Saturday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to and investigated a one-vehicle rollover accident, said Sheriff Mike Unger. The crash sent the lone driver to the hospital with severe facial and head injuries, according to the sheriff.

Ignacio Mercado-Rodriguez, 26, of Sioux Falls was southbound on 566th Avenue, about 7 miles north of Stanton, when he lost control of his vehicle. Mercado-Rodriguez’s vehicle entered the west ditch before rolling and landing on its top, Unger said.

Mercado-Rodriguez was wearing a seatbelt and airbags did deploy. He was transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk by Stanton Fire and Rescue. The vehicle was a total loss, Unger said.

Mercado-Rodriguez was cited for no operator’s license. The sheriff said speed was believed to be a contributing factor in the accident.

Tags

In other news

Zelenskyy calls liberation of Kherson 'beginning of the end'

Zelenskyy calls liberation of Kherson 'beginning of the end'

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a triumphant visit to the newly liberated city of Kherson on Monday, hailing the Russian withdrawal as the “beginning of the end of the war” but also acknowledging the heavy price Ukrainian soldiers are paying in their grin…

Ward 4 race headed for a recount

Ward 4 race headed for a recount

While many parts of the country are still working to complete vote counts and determine election results from Tuesday, Nebraskans are returning to business as usual, having elected a new governor, as well as deciding on several other critical races and ballot issues.

Ukrainian police, broadcasts return to long-occupied city

Ukrainian police, broadcasts return to long-occupied city

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian police officers and TV and radio services returned Saturday to the southern city of Kherson following the withdrawal of Russian troops, part of fast but cautious efforts to make the only regional capital captured by Moscow's forces livable after more than e…

Alec Baldwin sues to 'clear his name' in movie set killing

Alec Baldwin sues to 'clear his name' in movie set killing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Saying he wants to clear his name, Alec Baldwin on Friday sued people involved in handling and supplying the loaded gun that he was using when it fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a 2021 filming accident in New Mexico.