A South Dakota man was transported to the hospital as the result of an accident in Stanton County over the weekend.
About 3:45 p.m. Saturday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to and investigated a one-vehicle rollover accident, said Sheriff Mike Unger. The crash sent the lone driver to the hospital with severe facial and head injuries, according to the sheriff.
Ignacio Mercado-Rodriguez, 26, of Sioux Falls was southbound on 566th Avenue, about 7 miles north of Stanton, when he lost control of his vehicle. Mercado-Rodriguez’s vehicle entered the west ditch before rolling and landing on its top, Unger said.
Mercado-Rodriguez was wearing a seatbelt and airbags did deploy. He was transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk by Stanton Fire and Rescue. The vehicle was a total loss, Unger said.
Mercado-Rodriguez was cited for no operator’s license. The sheriff said speed was believed to be a contributing factor in the accident.