Jose Fregoso was sentenced Monday in Dixon County District Court to 18 years for crimes against 10 children, according to a press release from Suzanne Gage, director of communications for the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.
Judge Bryan C. Meismer sentenced Fregoso after he pleaded no contest to three counts of possession of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, five counts of child abuse and one count of sexual assault of a child in the third degree.
The Dixon County Sheriff's Office, the Nebraska State Patrol, the Nebraska Attorney General's Office and the Dixon County Attorney's Office assisted in the case.