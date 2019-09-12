STANTON — A 25-year-old Stanton man was sentenced to 30 months in prison following his conviction for felony motor vehicle homicide on Thursday in Stanton County District Court.
County officials report the action was part of a plea agreement.
Tucker Lanz was originally charged with manslaughter and driving while intoxicated following an investigation into the fatal crash in May 2018 by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.
Lanz was the driver in a speeding car that left the roadway of the Golf Course Road southeast of Stanton and rolled into a deep ditch. Hunter Hetzler of Stanton was a passenger in the vehicle was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
Lanz was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and given 12 months of post release supervision as part of his sentence. The sheriff’s office report indicated excessive speed and alcohol and drug use as contributing factors in the crash.
Also sentenced to prison was Charles Loughman, 28, of Norfolk. Loughman was sentenced to 18 months for felony operation of a motor vehicle to avoid arrest-third offense and a consecutive one year for attempted possession of methamphetamine.
Loughman was arrested in May following a high speed chase by the sheriff’s office that began near Pilger and ended in a crash off the Golf Course Road southeast of Stanton. A male passenger in his vehicle was extricated from the wreckage and hospitalized.
Loughman served a previous prison term for a similar pursuit with the sheriff’s office in 2013, which started near Norfolk and ended up with him crashing north of Pilger in a stolen car.
Loughman also had his driver’s license revoked for two years.
Also given a jail sentence following a motorcycle pursuit was Tanner Pinkston, 36, of Stanton. Pinkston was given 120 days in the county jail following his conviction of felony operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. He was arrested in July by the sheriff’s office following a nearly 20-minute chase in Stanton and finally ended when he crashed on a county road just northwest of Stanton.
Pinkston also had his driver’s license revoked for two years.
Angela Timm, 44, of Stanton was given 270 days in the county jail following her conviction for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
She was arrested in January following the service of a search warrant at her residence in Stanton by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office. Two other co-defendants have already been sentenced for drug possession charges.
Kristen Bliss, 23, of Norfolk was given 180 days in the county jail following her conviction of attempted possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and a consecutive 90 days for failure to appear at an earlier court hearing. Bliss was arrested in May along with four others by the sheriff’s office at a Stanton residence on multiple drug violations following a disturbance call.
Michael Buzbee, 38, of Woodland Park was sentenced to a $3,000 fine following his conviction for a felony violation of sex offender registration Violation. Buzbee was arrested earlier this summer by the sheriff’s office after it was discovered he had never registered since moving here from Texas.
District Judge Mark Johnson presided over the court.