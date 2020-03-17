OMAHA — A man who bought methampethamine in Madison County was sentenced to more than five years in prison on Monday.
U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly announced that Darren M. Dominiack, 37, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
Senior U.S. District Court Judge Laurie Smith Camp sentenced Dominiack to 70 months imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system.
After completing his term of imprisonment, Dominiack will be required to serve a four-year term of supervised release.
In May 2019, a cooperating witness working with law enforcement began buying quantities of methamphetamine from Dominiack in Madison County. During five separate buys, the cooperator purchased about 68 grams of methamphetamine from Dominiack.
On June 26, 2019, a probation search revealed about 110 grams of methamphetamine in Dominiack's room at a half-way house in Madison. Thereafter, investigators located two additional cooperating witnesses that attributed multiple ounces of methamphetamine purchased from Dominiack dating back to 2017, with the total weight being more than 500 grams.
The case was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol.