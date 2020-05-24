OMAHA — Lorenzo Cook, 36, Macy, was sentenced on Thursday in federal court in Omaha for assault resulting in serious bodily injury.
U.S. Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Cook to 36 months’ imprisonment, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly.
There is no parole in the federal prison system. After his release from prison, Cook will be on supervised release for one year.
In June 2019, officers with the Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services responded to a call regarding a fight taking place outdoors in Macy. Upon arrival, officers located an unconscious man with injuries to his face and head. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.
A witness reported seeing Cook stomping on the victim’s face and head. Federal agents later learned the assault had been captured on surveillance video. The video recording showed Cook punch the victim once in the face, causing the victim to immediately fall to the ground, unconscious.
Cook then continued to punch kick and stomp the victim in the head and face while the victim was unconscious.
The case was investigated by Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.