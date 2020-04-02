A Norfolk man was arrested after he was seen taking items from a donation box on Wednesday.
Maximillian Martin, 50, was seen in the 100 block of East Norfolk Avenue taking items from a donation box and then taking the items and meeting a woman on the 300 block of Elm Avenue, said Capt. Chad Reiman of the Norfolk Police Division.
Officers found Martin and the woman on Elm Avenue. Martin initially claimed the items were his, but later admitted that he had taken them, Reiman said.
When asked about his identity, he gave the officers his brother’s name and fake identification. The officers found that Martin’s description did not match the one on the identification, Reiman said.
The officers took Martin into custody so they could identify him. They later found a wallet with Martin’s real identification. Martin admitted he used the fake name to avoid being arrested on a warrant he believed was out for him, Reiman said.
Martin was arrested in connection with theft and criminal impersonation. He was taken to the Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail, Reiman said.