STANTON — A Stanton man whose driver’s license is revoked was reportedly found Tuesday to be driving a UTV while intoxicated west of Stanton.
About 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a UTV that had driven through a fence into wetlands off 836 1/2 Road, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
The now-disabled UTV was just west of Stanton in the wetlands. The lone driver was located and assisted back to the roadway where he declined medical treatment from emergency medical services, Unger said.
The driver, Curtis Hill, 63, Stanton, was found to be intoxicated and was arrested by the sheriff’s office of charges of aggravated DWI-fourth offense, driving during revocation and an open alcohol container violation, Unger said.
Hill was transported to the sheriff’s office, where he submitted to a chemical test that showed his blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit. Hill was booked on those charges and later released after posting a $10,000 bond.
His driver’s license was revoked from a prior DWI conviction in Stanton County.