NDN Arrested action 2

STANTON — A Stanton man whose driver’s license is revoked was reportedly found Tuesday to be driving a UTV while intoxicated west of Stanton.

About 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a UTV that had driven through a fence into wetlands off 836 1/2 Road, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.

The now-disabled UTV was just west of Stanton in the wetlands. The lone driver was located and assisted back to the roadway where he declined medical treatment from emergency medical services, Unger said.

The driver, Curtis Hill, 63, Stanton, was found to be intoxicated and was arrested by the sheriff’s office of charges of aggravated DWI-fourth offense, driving during revocation and an open alcohol container violation, Unger said.

Hill was transported to the sheriff’s office, where he submitted to a chemical test that showed his blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit. Hill was booked on those charges and later released after posting a $10,000 bond.

His driver’s license was revoked from a prior DWI conviction in Stanton County.

Tags

In other news

Court list for Nov. 25, 2020

Court list for Nov. 25, 2020

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 

Thousands without heating, power in Russia after ice storm

Thousands without heating, power in Russia after ice storm

MOSCOW (AP) — Thousands of people in Russia’s Far East region of Primorye remained without heating or electricity on Wednesday, as local authorities and emergency services wrestled with the consequences of an unprecedented ice storm that hit the region last week.