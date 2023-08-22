One of two Honduran nationals who had been living in Norfolk earlier this year has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor crime stemming from the killing of a bald eagle.
Domingo Zetino-Hernandez, 20, pleaded guilty last week to violating the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger in a press release. Zetino-Hernandez is scheduled to be sentenced in November.
In February, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office had contact with Zetino-Hernandez and Ramiro Hernandez-Tziquin, 20, after responding to a call of a suspicious vehicle near the Wood Duck recreation area. It was learned that the two men, who at the time were living in Norfolk, shot and killed a Great North American bald eagle with a high-powered air rifle, just west of the recreation area southwest of Stanton.
The two were cited on state charges, Unger said, and the deceased bird was turned over to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Zetino-Hernandez and Hernandez-Tziquin then were charged by federal authorities with the unlawful killing of the national bird.
Zetino-Hernandez was arrested on a federal arrest warrant and has been in custody since early March, according to Unger. Hernandez-Tziquin allegedly fled the area and is being sought on a federal arrest warrant.
Both suspects are alleged to have illegally entered the United States and could face deportation.