A 40-year-old homeless man was arrested Saturday afternoon following a disturbance at a Woodland Park residence.
Kyle Kirstine was arrested on charges of a protection order violation, disturbing the peace and criminal trespass, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
Kirstine was taken into custody by the sheriff’s office at the residence of a relative where he was not allowed or welcome. Kirstine was jailed on the charges pending an appearance in front of a judge next week, Unger said.
Kirstine was currently out on bond in Madison County after several drug related arrest over the past month.