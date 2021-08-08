A 40-year-old homeless man was arrested Saturday afternoon following a disturbance at a Woodland Park residence.

Kyle Kirstine was arrested on charges of a protection order violation, disturbing the peace and criminal trespass, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.

Kirstine was taken into custody by the sheriff’s office at the residence of a relative where he was not allowed or welcome. Kirstine was jailed on the charges pending an appearance in front of a judge next week, Unger said.

Kirstine was currently out on bond in Madison County after several drug related arrest over the past month.

Tags

In other news

Agenda for upcoming NPS board meeting

Agenda for upcoming NPS board meeting

The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools during which administrators will vote on a letter regarding proposed health standards, refunding bonds and technology purchases.

Hiroshima marks 76th anniversary of US atomic bombing

TOKYO (AP) — Hiroshima on Friday marked the 76th anniversary of the world’s first atomic bombing, as the mayor of the Japanese city urged global leaders to unite to eliminate nuclear weapons just as they are united against the coronavirus.