STANTON — The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a theft complaint at a residence off Highway 35 near Woodland Park on Friday evening.
During the investigation, the stolen property was recovered, and the suspect, Zachary Price, 37, became belligerent after being placed under arrest, said Sheriff Mike Unger in a press release.
Price was physically taken into custody after a Taser was deployed, according to the press release. Price then reportedly attempted to headbutt a deputy as he was being placed into a patrol unit.
Price was medically cleared at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk and jailed pending the posting of a cash bond. Price is also on probation for theft and a felony drug possession.