A probation search on Friday led to the arrest of a Norfolk man suspected of having meth.
At about 4 p.m. Friday, Norfolk police were called to a business in the 1300 block of Monroe Avenue to assist a Nebraska state probation officer with a vehicle search, Capt. Michael Bauer said in a press release.
The probation officer had searched a probationer’s car and located methamphetamine and a scale in the car. The owner was identified as Devin Zollars, 25, of Norfolk. Zollars was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.