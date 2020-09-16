NDN Arrested action 2

A Norfolk man on probation was arrested in connection with methamphetamine on Tuesday.

A probation officer called the Norfolk police to the 900 block of Pasewalk Avenue for assistance shortly before noon Tuesday, said Capt. Mike Bauer in a press release.

The police officer met with the probation officer and 34-year-old Cameron Catlett, who is on probation, Bauer said.

The probation officer had been searching Catlett’s vehicle and found a syringe. The police officer tested the syringe and found it was positive for methamphetamine, Bauer said.

Catlett was arrested in connection with possession of methamphetamine. He was housed in Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail.

