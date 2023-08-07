The boat ramp at Ponca State Park is closed as crews search for a man who went missing in the water on Saturday.

Dixon County Sheriff Tom Decker said his office received a call for assistance just before 5 p.m. Saturday at Ponca State Park at Ponca. A female caller reported that her husband was drowning near the dock, had been submerged under water and did not resurface.

The sheriff’s office deputies responded, along with Ponca Fire & Rescue, Dixon County Emergency Management, Nebraska Game & Parks, South Dakota Game & Parks, Dakota County Emergency Management, Dakota City Fire & Rescue, American Red Cross & the Yankton County Dive Team. All parties involved assisted in rescue and recovery efforts. The search was called off just after 11:30 p.m.

Crews were back out at the boat dock Sunday, Aug. 6, just after 6 a.m. to resume recovery efforts.

At this time, the boat ramp at Ponca State Park is closed to the public.

