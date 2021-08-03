LINDSAY — A Columbus man was killed in a forklift accident on Monday about 4 miles north of Lindsay.
At about 12:40 p.m. Monday, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a scene north of Lindsay where a man had been crushed while unloading heavy livestock equipment, said investigator Jon Downey.
The man, according to Downey, was removing crates weighing about 1,500 pounds from a semi using a forklift when the apparatus slipped, causing the man to be crushed between the forklift and crates.
Authorities identified the man as Bairon Carreto Perez, 23, of Columbus. Carreto Perez was transported by Lindsay Fire & Rescue and Norfolk Fire & Rescue to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, where he was pronounced dead.
Lindsay Fire & Rescue, Norfolk Fire & Rescue and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene.
The accident reportedly occurred on a farm owned by Shawn Korth of rural Lindsay.