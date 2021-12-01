A Stanton man was transported to the hospital Tuesday afternoon with nonlife-threatening injuries following a rollover accident.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said about 2:20 p.m., his office responded to and investigated a motorcycle accident just south of Stanton on Highway 57 involving a 79-year-old man.
Richard Kuehn was turning around at the intersection of Highway 57 and Golf Course Road when he lost control of his three-wheel motorcycle and was ejected from the motorcycle, Unger said. The motorcycle landed on top of Kuehn, and he was trapped underneath.
The wreckage was removed from on top of Kuehn by passersby, and he was later transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk by Stanton Fire and Rescue. Kuehn was wearing an approved helmet at the time of the accident, Unger said.
Stanton County Emergency Management also responded to the scene.