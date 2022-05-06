A man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a pursuit Friday morning that ended in northeast Norfolk.
About 10:30 a.m., law enforcement was notified that a man possibly dealing with a mental illness left a west Norfolk residence while a community service worker was attempting to conduct a welfare check.
The man left in a vehicle and was located by law enforcement a short time later. A traffic stop was attempted, but the man apparently refused to stop and led authorities on a pursuit through northern and eastern Norfolk.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol and Stanton County Sheriff’s Office all were notified of the pursuit by the Norfolk Police Division, which eventually continued onto First Street at Norfolk Avenue.
The suspect drove north on First Street, where his Pontiac Grand Prix was surrounded by multiple patrol vehicles. Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk said the driver appeared to intentionally ram his vehicle into multiple patrol vehicles after he was surrounded. Patrol units from both Madison and Stanton counties sustained minor damage, he said.
Volk said the proper techniques were used to take the man into custody and eliminate any danger to other drivers. The sheriff said the subject’s name likely wouldn’t be released by law enforcement because of the mental health components of the incident.
The suspect was transported to Faith Regional Health Services by Norfolk Rescue after a Taser was deployed.
One witness near First Street and Benjamin Avenue told the Daily News he heard a loud boom shortly before 11 a.m. The witness said he looked toward the scene and saw law enforcement officers surrounding the suspect vehicle.
A second witness said he saw multiple patrol vehicles driving at a high rate of speed on Benjamin Avenue before the pursuit ended.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, when reached by phone, said he was in Norfolk delivering food to an ill individual when he heard of a pursuit that was headed into Stanton County from Norfolk. Unger then started driving toward Stanton County, which is when he contacted an on-duty deputy who told him that the pursuit was headed back into Norfolk.
Unger was at the intersection of First Street and Benjamin Avenue, he said, when he saw overhead lights from law enforcement vehicles pursuing a vehicle northbound on First Street.
Unger then stopped his vehicle at the intersection in an attempt to block the suspect from continuing northbound. The suspect’s vehicle then was cornered in by multiple agencies, Unger said, but the suspect’s vehicle continued to accelerate, colliding with two patrol vehicles.
“I just happened to be in the right place at the right time,” Unger said.