A driver was hospitalized after a three-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon.
Brian Suehl, 52, of rural Pilger was stopped at the intersection of 571st Avenue and Highway 275 waiting to make a northbound turn off the highway at about 5:30 p.m., said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
While waiting, his vehicle was struck from behind by an eastbound pickup pulling a camper. The pickup was driven by Heath Harrison, 36, of Beemer, Unger said.
The collision pushed Suehl’s vehicle into a westbound car driven by Tanner Lancaster, 28, of Tilden.
Lancaster’s car came to rest more than 100 yards from the intersection in the north ditch and Suehl’s care came to rest in the northeast corner of the intersection, Unger said.
Suehl was taking to Faith Regional Health Services by ambulance. The drivers of the other two vehicles declined medical treatment at the scene, Unger said.
Suehl’s vehicle was a total loss and traffic was directed around the scene for about 45 minutes before it could be cleared.
Pilger Fire and Stanton County Emergency Management assisted at the scene, Unger said.