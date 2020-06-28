Man, his mother arrested Saturday

STANTON — A son and his mother were both arrested for drugs and other charges Saturday afternoon after the son allegedly violated a protection order.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said on Saturday at about noon, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office had contact with a mother and her son at a Woodland Park residence regarding a protection order violation.
The order was issued against the son, forbidding any contact with his mother, due to previous acts or threats of violence, he said.
A subsequent investigation revealed the son, Kyle Kirstine, 38, was illegally at the residence and further was in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia, as well as a probation violation, Unger said.
The mother, Debra Udell, 59, was also arrested for obstructing a police officer and possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, the sheriff said.
Kirstine was jailed for his violations and Udell was later released from custody. Both were given court dates in August to appear.
Kirstine was arrested last year at the same residence for threatening to kill his mother and later served a jail sentence for that offense, and previously served a prison sentence for a similar offense committed in Stanton County.