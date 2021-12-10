A man who was convicted of selling large amounts of methamphetamine will spend a significant amount of time in prison.
Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp announced that 34-year-old Roberto Luna-Nava of Durango, Mexico, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Buescher for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Luna-Nava was sentenced to 200 months’ imprisonment and a five-year term of supervised release.
In August 2019, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration in Sioux City began investigating Luna-Nava for his role in distributing large amounts of methamphetamine in the Norfolk area. Agents bought one-half pound and one-pound quantities of meth from Luna-Nava on Aug. 12, 2019; Aug. 20, 2019; Aug. 26, 2019; and Sept.18, 2019.
On Sept. 26, 2019, Luna-Nava was stopped by the Nebraska State Patrol and in possession of one pound of meth. A search warrant was executed on Luna-Nava’s residence and a storage shed used by Luna-Nava. During the search, an additional 18 pounds of meth were recovered, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
This case was investigated by the DEA and the Nebraska State Patrol.