A Norfolk man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence — third offense on Sunday.

A police officer saw a man sleeping in the driver’s seat of a vehicle at about 1:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Elm Avenue. He knocked on the window several times, but the driver didn’t wake up, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release.

The officer opened the door to check on the driver and could smell alcohol, Bauer said.

The driver was woken up and identified as Brett Wortmann, 37, of Norfolk. Wortmann was asked to perform sobriety maneuvers, which indicated impairment, Bauer said.

Wortmann was determined to have been in control of the vehicle. He was arrested in connection with driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense. He was taken to Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail, Bauer said.

