A Norfolk man was arrested in Stanton County on Friday morning following an alleged drug-induced incident.

Mid-morning Friday, the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a man that was found in a sexually compromising state without any clothes on, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger when reached by phone. The man needed to be medically cleared because of the possibility of asphyxiation, the sheriff said.

Authorities believe that the incident was prompted by drug use. The man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, prohibited acts while under the influence of drugs and having an open alcohol container.

After he was medically cleared, the man was cited and released, Unger said.

