Police arrested a man Tuesday morning who had passed out in front of a local business.

At about 7 a.m. Tuesday, Norfolk police were called to the 100 block of East Norfolk Avenue regarding a suspicious person, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release.

A male had been sleeping in front of a business and awoke and started yelling. Officers arrived and located Curtis Wright, 39, who is homeless. A check of his record showed that Wright had an active Madison County arrest warrant, Bauer said.

He was taken into custody and, in a subsequent search, officers located a small baggie of suspected methamphetamine and a syringe, Bauer said. Wright also was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

+5
Briggs & Barrett Project leads Big Give donations spike

Briggs & Barrett Project leads Big Give donations spike

The annual Norfolk Area Big Give featured a variety of events designed to engage the community and raise awareness of local resources offered by nonprofit organizations. Now in its fifth year, the day of giving saw participation from 32 nonprofit organizations — including more than a dozen t…

Vaccine inequality in India sends many falling through gaps

Vaccine inequality in India sends many falling through gaps

NEW DELHI (AP) — As the coronavirus tears through India, night watchman Sagar Kumar thinks constantly about getting vaccines for himself and his family of five amid critical shortages of shots in the country. But even if he knew how to get one, it wouldn’t be easy.