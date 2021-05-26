Police arrested a man Tuesday morning who had passed out in front of a local business.
At about 7 a.m. Tuesday, Norfolk police were called to the 100 block of East Norfolk Avenue regarding a suspicious person, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release.
A male had been sleeping in front of a business and awoke and started yelling. Officers arrived and located Curtis Wright, 39, who is homeless. A check of his record showed that Wright had an active Madison County arrest warrant, Bauer said.
He was taken into custody and, in a subsequent search, officers located a small baggie of suspected methamphetamine and a syringe, Bauer said. Wright also was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.