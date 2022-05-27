One man was airlifted to a Sioux City hospital Friday afternoon after a railroad tie struck him in the head.
Norfolk Fire & Rescue was called to the scene of KGP Services shortly after 3 p.m. for reports of a man having been injured in a work-related accident.
Capt. Landon Grothe with the Norfolk Fire & Rescue Division said the man was struck with a railroad tie while unstrapping it from a truck.
The location of the landfill is along Kaneb Road between 552nd and 553rd Avenue, about 5 miles northwest of Norfolk or about a mile and a half southwest of Hadar in Pierce County.
LifeNet arrived on scene about 3:40 p.m. and departed the scene about 10 minutes later.
KGP Services is a construction and demolition landfill. When asked about the extent of the man’s injuries, Grothe said the man’s head injury was serious.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.