A Richland man has filed to intervene in the Madison County case of a Norfolk woman charged with five crimes stemming from her alleged involvement in the facilitation of her daughter’s late-term abortion and subsequent burial of the remains.
Isaac Koch filed the motion on Tuesday requesting that District Judge Mark Johnson allow him to intervene in the case against 41-year-old Jessica Burgess, who is charged with prohibited acts with human remains, concealing the death of another person, false reporting, abortion after 20 weeks’ gestation and abortion by someone other than a licensed physician.
Koch’s date of birth is not listed in court filings, but he notes the year of his conception as 1984, making him in his late 30s.
In his motion, Koch wrote that he has evidence that Johnson “has not power to hear this petition in a criminal case.” Koch claimed that on Dec. 15, the district court published the conclusion that Koch was not a natural person until he was born, referencing an order Johnson made last month that concluded a person to be someone who is “born and alive,” a ruling based on what the Nebraska Legislature defines as a person.
“Because issue preclusion will bar his person from relitigating this issue if he has an opportunity to litigate at this time, it is to the glory of the Court to provide him evidence to the contrary,” Koch wrote.
Koch asserted that he was a natural person at the time of his conception in 1984 — explaining that he was a distinct, countable and individual physical person who began his existence in physical nature at the instance of his conception, prior to when he was born alive.
Koch claimed that he has legal interests that are directly affected if he “is not a person,” although his motion did not detail how he would be impacted.
In an order signed Friday afternoon, Johnson denied Koch’s motion to intervene with prejudice, meaning Koch cannot file the same motion.
Johnson had made his Dec. 15 ruling in response to a previous motion filed by Burgess’ attorney, Brad Ewalt, to quash two of the charges against Burgess: Concealing the death of another person, a Class 1 misdemeanor, and abortion after 20 weeks’ gestation, a Class 4 felony.
Ewalt had alleged that Burgess cannot be charged with concealing another person’s death because a fetus is not a person as defined by Nebraska and federal statutes.
Nebraska Revised Statute defines a person as “any natural person and where relevant a corporation or an unincorporated association.” Further, state statute, with regard to homicides, also refers to a person as a “human being who had been born and was alive at the time of the homicidal act.”
The legislature does appear, however, to acknowledge a distinction between a “person” and “unborn child” within the same criminal statute of driving under the influence resulting in serious bodily injury.
Johnson acknowledged, based on the legislature’s definitions of a person, that a person is “a human being having been born alive.”
The judge did not sustain Ewalt’s motion to quash the misdemeanor charge, though, ruling that evidence had been presented by prosecutors that the baby in question may have been born alive and remained alive, if only for a brief time, prior to death. As such, the judge said it would be up to a jury to determine upon proper instruction as to whether the deceased subject was a person.
Johnson also overruled Ewalt’s motion to toss the felony charge, noting that a person who aids, abets, procures or causes another to commit any offense may be prosecuted and punished as if they were the principal offender.
Ewalt had argued that the abortion charge must not be assessed against the woman upon whom the abortion is performed or attempted to be performed. The person upon whom the abortion was alleged to have been performed was Jessica Burgess’ daughter, Celeste Burgess, who was 17 years old at the time of the purported abortion.
JESSICA BURGESS is alleged to have ordered a two-pill combination aimed at terminating the pregnancy of Celeste Burgess last spring. Prosecutors have said that the elder Burgess administered the pills to her pregnant daughter on April 20. Celeste Burgess’ pregnancy is believed to have ended on April 22, when she was about 29 weeks’ pregnant.
After the teenager’s pregnancy ceased, the mother and daughter allegedly buried the remains three times over the next three days — twice on a residential property north of Norfolk and once near a cemetery in Stanton County.
Previous testimony from Norfolk Police Sgt. Ben McBride, a detective at the time of the purported incidents, indicated that the Burgesses attempted to burn the remains before the third and final burial.
Jessica Burgess appeared in court on Friday. Ewalt requested a continuance of his client’s trial, which was moved to April. Her next appearance is scheduled for Friday, March 3.
The three felonies and two misdemeanors for which the elder Burgess is charged carry up to an eight-year prison sentence if she is convicted.
Celeste Burgess, now 18, is charged with prohibited acts with human remains, concealing the death of another person and false reporting. The 18-year-old could face up to a four-year prison sentence.
The younger Burgess is scheduled to appear before District Judge James Kube on Monday, Jan. 30.