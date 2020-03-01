STANTON — A former Pilger man escaped from the Thurston County jail in Pender on Sunday afternoon and should be considered dangerous.
Cody Murphree, 26, escaped about 1 p.m. and was last seen on foot wearing white thermal top and shorts.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said Murphree was being held in Thurston County on Stanton County and Wayne County charges where he was awaiting sentencing on charges that involved being a felon in possession of stolen firearms and armed robbery.
Murphree has local ties to both the Pilger and Norfolk area. Anyone with information or observing suspicious behavior should contact their local law enforcement agency.